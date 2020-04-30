One dead in crash near Lebanon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One person died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle rollover east of Lebanon.

A pickup truck overturned on Old Santiam Highway roughly six miles east of Lebanon about 10:45 a.m. The truck came to rest on its top next to the Albany & Eastern Railroad tracks, which separate Old Santiam Highway from Highway 20.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Linn County Multi-Agency Investigative Team are investigating the crash. The Lebanon Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Few details have been released at this point, but one deceased individual was observed at the scene of the crash. The identity of the dead person has not been released, and it is not known whether anyone else was injured.

Old Santiam Highway was closed at the intersection of Fairview Road Thursday afternoon.

