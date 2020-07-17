One dead in helicopter crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Salem man was killed in a helicopter crash on Friday morning in rural Marion County.

Terry Harchenko, 65, was piloting a 1960 Hiller helicopter when the aircraft crashed shortly after 9 a.m. north of Mehama, in the 21000 block of Fern Ridge Road. According to authorities, the helicopter was spraying a nearby Christmas tree field just prior to the crash.

Investigators have not determined what caused the crash or the events leading up to it. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Bureau have been contracted.

Emergency responders from Marion County, Polk County and Stayton assisted at the scene.

