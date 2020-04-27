One more death, 43 new cases in Oregon linked to COVID-19

The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday morning one more death from COVID-19 and 43 new cases of the illness in the state, including five in Linn County.
That doesn’t include one new case in Benton County, reported by the county Monday afternoon.
Oregon’s latest death from the disease is a 91-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive April 17 and died Saturday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
The OHA statistics account for 92 total deaths and 2,354 cases through 8 a.m. Monday. The new cases reported Monday in addition to those in Linn County came from Coos (2), Deschutes (2), Malheur (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (12), Washington (9) and Yamhill (1).
According to the OHA, Linn County has had 79 positive COVID-19 tests and seven deaths. All of the deaths were residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Benton County has 29 positive tests and five deaths.
The United States has 53,922 deaths and 957,835 cases from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Monday afternoon.
Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.
Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.
In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.
Benton County has a phone number available to answer general questions on COVID-19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. That number is 541-766-6120. Callers can leave a name and phone number for a return call.
In addition, the Benton County Emergency Operations Center has launched a new website (bentoncounty.recovers.org) dedicated to coordinating donations for the pandemic response in the county.
The Linn County Public Health COVID-19 Call Center is available 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week with updated information and recommendations at 541-967-3888.
