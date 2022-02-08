One new Benton County death reported Tuesday

There was one new COVID-related death reported in Benton County Tuesday, a 92-year-old woman who died Feb. 5 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. This raised the county's death toll to 56.

Benton County reported 93 new cases of the virus, increasing that county's case load to 13,949.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,248 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the state case total to 655,486.

There were 21 new COVID-related deaths, bumping Oregon’s death total to 6,265 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Locally, Linn County had 111 new cases Tuesday, increasing that county’s case load to 24,653. There were no new deaths in Linn County, with the death toll remaining at 222.

Information about the one Benton County death from over the weekend was released Tuesday. A 67-year-old woman died Feb. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 1,055 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon, 190 of whom are in intensive care unit beds. Fifty-seven of 618 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, a 9% availability rate. Of 4,105 adult non-ICU beds, 297 are unoccupied, 7% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 8% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have 2% availability.

The numbers do not reflect impacts from staffing shortages.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 8,323 new doses of a coronavirus vaccine were added to the state immunization registry Monday, Feb. 7. There are now more than 3.1 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 353,406 new cases Tuesday, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 76.8 million. There were 3,176 new deaths nationwide, raising the country’s death total to 903,038.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

