One new Linn County death, one new Benton case

The Oregon coronavirus death toll has hit 86, with one of the three fatalities reported Friday by the Oregon Health Authority a Linn County resident.
The Linn fatality was an 89-year-old man who tested positive March 15 and who died at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
The other two reported deaths were Multnomah County men in their 80s who also had underlying conditions.
The Oregon Health Authority in its Friday morning report noted 51 new cases, which brings the OHA total to 2,177. There were no new Linn County or Benton County cases reported by the OHA, although independent of the OHA numbers the Benton County Health Department reported one Benton case.
Also, it is not clear if the 10 cases linked to the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany are included in the Linn total, which the OHA reports as 67. The fatality reported Friday is the seventh for the county.
Benton has 27 cases, according to the OHA count, with five deaths.
The OHA also released its weekly modeling report that indicates the efforts of Oregonians to stay home and practice physical distancing have helped prevent as many as 70,000 COVID-19 cases in Oregon.
“The epidemic would have continued to grow exponentially, doubling every week,” the report states. “By April 16, the number of cumulative infections would have been about 80,000, including 2,000 hospitalizations. Hence, the interventions are estimated to have averted over 70,000 infections, including over 1,500 hospitalizations (450 instead of 2,000), by April 16.”
“Our modeling continues to show that our collective efforts are working,” said Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist. “And despite the very real hardships these sacrifices have cost Oregonians, we have to keep it up even as we move toward easing restrictions. We need to build on our success in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”
OHA has worked with the Institute for Disease Modeling on the weekly reports, which use Oregon outbreak data with IDM research and modeling techniques to present policy makers with projections for the trajectory of the disease.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.