One new Linn County death, one new Benton case

The Oregon coronavirus death toll has hit 86, with one of the three fatalities reported Friday by the Oregon Health Authority a Linn County resident.

The Linn fatality was an 89-year-old man who tested positive March 15 and who died at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

The other two reported deaths were Multnomah County men in their 80s who also had underlying conditions.

The Oregon Health Authority in its Friday morning report noted 51 new cases, which brings the OHA total to 2,177. There were no new Linn County or Benton County cases reported by the OHA, although independent of the OHA numbers the Benton County Health Department reported one Benton case.

Also, it is not clear if the 10 cases linked to the National Frozen Foods plant in Albany are included in the Linn total, which the OHA reports as 67. The fatality reported Friday is the seventh for the county.

Benton has 27 cases, according to the OHA count, with five deaths.

The OHA also released its weekly modeling report that indicates the efforts of Oregonians to stay home and practice physical distancing have helped prevent as many as 70,000 COVID-19 cases in Oregon.