One person killed in Highway 34 crash near Corvallis
A fatal crash 3 miles east of Corvallis Thursday evening has shut down one eastbound lane of the highway to allow law enforcement officers to investigate.

The wreck involved a truck and a motorcycle and resulted in one death, the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a brief press release.

Motorists should expect delays while the investigation continues, ODOT said.

No other information was immediately available.

