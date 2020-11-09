 Skip to main content
Online event to explore local economic and labor force trends during COVID era

Two Oregon Employment Department economists will look at local economic and labor force trends during the COVID era Tuesday in a free online event.

The Benton County Economic Update is a one-hour event beginning at noon that will be held over Zoom. It will include data to help people make informed business decisions.

Leading the update will be Pat O’Connor, a regional economist, and Shawna Sykes, a work force analyst and economist, both with the employment department’s research division.

Registration for the event can be done at this link: https://bit.ly/35byEzS.

