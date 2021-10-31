 Skip to main content
Online spotlight (Nov. 1)
Online spotlight (Nov. 1)

Downtown Trick-or-Treat Online Spotlight

Three-year-old Cambria Eaton crosses the street Friday afternoon during the Downtown Trick-or-Treat sponsored by the Downtown Corvallis Association. Other cute images from the holiday fun are featured in an online photo collection.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

We have more content online for subscribers, including photo collections, videos and stories that include extra features. Here’s a look at some of our top work from the last week or so…

Story:  The Oregon State men’s soccer team has become a national powerhouse. We take a closer look at the program in this article, which includes a photo gallery and a slideshow video from a big win against Stanford.

Gallery: We have an amazing photo collection of mid-valley cross-country athletes at the district meet.

Galleries: Football galleries from this week include Oregon State at California, Oregon’s win against Colorado, West Albany versus Corvallis and South Albany at Crescent Valley.

Gallery: Downtown Corvallis had some early Halloween magic on Friday when children went trick-or-treating at shops and stores.

Video: Take a look at downtown Albany’s new Scottish pub, the Squeaky Cork.

Video: Travel along the English countryside as our Mid-Valley Live section features a classic rock album, “The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society.”

