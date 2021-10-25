 Skip to main content
Online spotlight (Oct. 26)
alert

Online spotlight (Oct. 26)

Central Linn at Monroe volleyball Online Spotlight

Monroe's volleyball team beat Central Linn on Oct. 18, and we have a gallery of images from the match online. The Dragons completed an undefeated league season last week.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Online spotlight

We have more content online for subscribers, including photo collections, videos and stories that include extra features. Here’s a look at some of our top work from the last week or so…

Story: A restoration project at Jackson-Frazier Wetland won a state award, and our article about the honor includes plenty of photos and a video.

Gallery: We have a photo collection of a battle between two top local volleyball teams, Monroe and Central Linn.

Galleries: We’d be remiss if we didn’t point out our amazing photographers’ gridiron galleries, including Oregon State versus Utah, West Albany versus Silverton and Lebanon at Crescent Valley.

Video: Check out “Collateral” by Joy Johnson, which shows the process of a local artist as she documents nurses working during the pandemic. This video, by Johnson herself, was initially included in a story about the return of the Corvallis Arts Walk.

Video: Take a road trip with Mid-Valley Live and journey to Port Orford, a great beach town on the southern stretch of the Oregon Coast.

