Online spotlight

053021-adh-nws-Class of 68-15-my

Wes Weigel of Lacomb cuts the grass around the grave of classmate Douglas Ulm, who was killed in Vietnam. This photo is part of a collection of images focusing on members of Lebanon Union High School's class of 1968.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

We have more content online for subscribers, including photo collections, videos and stories that include extra features. Here’s a look at some of our top work from the last week or so that you can view at democratherald.com and gazettetimes.com

Story: Lebanon’s Class of 1968. This article focuses on members of Lebanon Union High School’s class of 1968 and their ongoing tradition of tending to the graves of classmates killed in the Vietnam War. Included with the article online are a video, as well as a gallery with additional photographs.

Gallery: Memorial Day in Albany. A holiday ceremony at Timber Linn Memorial Park drew about 200 people on Monday to honor those who fell in battle.

Gallery: Corvallis High School girls basketball. The Spartans remain undefeated, and we have a collection of fierce game images for you.

Video: Oregon State University Creamery. Facility manager Robin Frojen, who gave a brilliant interview, discusses the university’s gourmet cheese and experiential learning.

Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Oceanside-Netarts. Take a journey to some of the best spots at the Oregon Coast in this video from our new Mid-Valley Live section, which comes out every Thursday.

