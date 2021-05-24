Online spotlight

We have extra content online for subscribers, including photo collections, videos and stories with additional features.

Here’s a look at some of our top work from the last week or so…

Video: The Dish: Spiritopia Ginger Lemon Drop. With our new Mid-Valley Live section, we’re releasing a new video every week on local food and drink, great trails, road trips or arts and entertainment. For this edition of the Dish, we discuss this tasty new beverage from a local distiller.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Video: Linn County elections new signature scanner. Take a look at this new piece of equipment verifying signatures, and learn how this machine works from your trusted election officials.