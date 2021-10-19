Online spotlight

We have more content online for subscribers, including photo collections, videos and stories that include extra features. Here’s a look at some of our top work from the last week or so…

Story: Reporter James Day took a deep dive into the story of Black pioneer Reuben Shipley. In a state that was racist at the time, Shipley donated 2 acres of his land for a cemetery in Philomath – but only if Black families could be buried there, too. Photographer Andy Cripe has contributed a gallery of photographs and a video to accompany this article.