Online threats delay reopening for Enchanted Forest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Vaslev says the comments turned ugly and several threats were leveled at employees of the venue or future attendees. While she says the park “made the decision not to go into detail” about the exact nature of the threats, she made clear that they were serious enough to reconsider opening this weekend.

“During the night, as we saw this develop, even though we’re desperate to open, we just decided it would not be safe to do under what was happening,” Vaslev said. “And we’re not talking about COVID at this point, we’re talking about having a safe environment for employees and guests at the park.”

The Enchanted Forest has been hit hard by the pandemic, remaining closed for half of its 2020 season and having to adhere to a limit of 250 people, including employees, for the second half of last year. For a park that normally allows up to 3,000 guests, this is a significant setback.

It was enough to cause the business to start a GoFundMe page asking for donations to stay afloat. The public responded by donating more than $450,000 in support, but then the February ice storms hit. Valsev says the storms caused thousands of dollars in roof damage, and repairs are still ongoing.