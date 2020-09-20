Only seven new COVID-19 cases for Benton County on Sunday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Benton County’s novel coronavirus figures returned to single digits on Sunday, a day after seeing a record number in COVID-19 cases due to students moving into residence halls at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

The Oregon Health Authority announced seven new cases in Benton County on Sunday, as well as seven new cases for Linn County.

On Saturday, OHA reported 27 new Benton County cases. The county had not previously exceeded 10 in a single day.

Move-in began Friday and continues through Tuesday, with all students taking a self-administered COVID-19 test.

The OHA also reported 208 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as one more death from the illness. The state’s death toll now stands at 526, and Oregon has had 30,801 instances of COVID-19.

Sunday’s death was a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Sept. 1 and died Friday. She had underlying conditions.

Benton County now has 285 cases and six deaths, while Linn County has 466 cases and 13 deaths.

Oregon has more than 605,000 negative tests for COVID-19. Nearly 16,000 of those are in Linn County, while Benton County has more than 12,000 negative tests.