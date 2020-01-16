Open house on Van Buren Bridge replacement

Corvallis residents got another chance Thursday to talk about plans for the Van Buren Bridge, although there was, in a way, two distinct meetings taking place.
Inside the main meeting room at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, Oregon Department of Transportation officials and technical advisers were gathered around a series of poster boards showing various aspects the ODOT’s plans to replace the bridge.
Information was available on the project’s history, environmental issues, bridge alignments, design enhancements, pier treatments, railings and columns, cultural resources, archaeological considerations and the project timeline.
Meanwhile, those still seeking to prevent the bridge from being demolished set up a counter information booth just outside the meeting room door where they passed out their own timeline and “additional project information.”
The Corvallis City Council voted 5-2 on Oct. 21 to not take possession of the bridge, which ODOT says is seismically unsafe. That means an outside party must step forward to prevent the demolition of the bridge, which opened in 1913.
Bridge backers have sent letters to the Oregon Transportation Commission, but as yet the state has not made any decisions to halt or slow down the design process. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2022.
ODOT also had an information table set up Sunday at the library, while d a steady stream of individuals came in Thursday to look at the designs and ask questions.
You have free articles remaining.
“We wanted to ensure that as many people as possible hear about the process and have the chance to weigh in on the design elements,” said Angela Beers Seydel, public information officer for ODOT’s Region 2, which includes the mid-valley.
Mike Blair, a Corvallis engineer, noted a preference for a two-bridges in one span approach. He suggested that the Van Buren replacement design include leeway for adding more lanes if future funding becomes available, giving the area one seismically safe bridge that covers both travel directions.
Blair also recommended that the pedestrian amenities be put on the south side of the bridge for ease of connecting with the multiuse path on the west side. Others noted advantages to the north side plan, including better connections to paths on the Linn County side.
“I wanted to see the designs,” said Christina Rehklau, executive director of Visit Corvallis. Her office has a clear view of the Harrison Bridge. “I think it is wonderful that the community has the opportunity to weigh-in, and I’m hoping the new bridge will include elements that will make it just as much of a landmark. The old one is near and dear to the community, and we need to find a way to merge past and future together.”
Carl Carpenter said that he is “happy that the city is getting off the dime and we are getting a new bridge. If someone wants to auction it off and people can use pieces of it for fences and other projects … that’s fine. “I just don’t want the city to pay to keep up the maintenance of an old bridge.”
One of the counter-pamphleteers, Bill Hayden, noted that if the current bridge has to go the community should be thoughtful about how it replaces it.
“Bridges have great cultural values. They make a statement,” Hayden said. “Corvallis has shown that it has a sense of preservation and an appreciation for culture. This is a chance that shouldn’t be missed.”
BA Beierle of Preservation WORKS, meanwhile, noted that “the bridge can’t speak for itself, so we are speaking for it."
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.