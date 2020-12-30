Oregon adds 1,052 COVID-19 cases, 34 in mid-valley; no new cases at Corvallis Manor

Oregon added 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 34 in the mid-valley, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 112,260, while a major outbreak at a Corvallis nursing home appears to be leveling off, according to information released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.

Another 19 Oregonians succumbed to the disease, raising the state’s COVID-related death toll to 1,468, OHA reported.

Benton County, with 14 new cases, has recorded a total of 1,323 infections and 11 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Linn County added 20 new cases for a total of 2,597 with 32 deaths.

No new cases were noted at Corvallis Manor in OHA’s most recent weekly report, which came out on Wednesday. The long-term care facility has recorded 82 COVID-19 infections among residents and staff members since the outbreak began on Nov. 30. A previous outbreak there sickened 21 people and killed three residents.

Likewise, no new cases were reported in the past week in three other ongoing outbreaks at congregate care facilities in the mid-valley, all in Albany. Timberwood Court Memory Care Community has had 14 cases and two deaths, Brookdale Independent Living has had eight cases and Chamberlin House has had three cases.