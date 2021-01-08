Oregon adds 1,755 COVID cases

Oregon has added 1,755 new coronavirus cases.
Additionally, Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority shows that seven more Oregonians have died from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases bring the state’s total to 122,847, with the death toll now at 1,575. Currently, 1.28% percent of positive cases result in a death, down from a high of 3.9% in May.
Benton County added 43 cases, bringing its total to 1,500 with 11 deaths. Linn added 42 cases and is at 2,877 cases and 36 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (3), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (18), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (92), Douglas (27), Gilliam (3), Harney (1), Hood River (20), Jackson (83), Jefferson (3), Josephine (60), Klamath (115), Lake (1), Lane (105), Lincoln (5), Malheur (24), Marion (179), Morrow (12), Multnomah (256), Polk (42), Sherman (4), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (44), Union (20), Wasco (18), Washington (253) and Yamhill (47).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
None of the new deaths was in Benton or Linn county. The deaths included two individuals from Jackson County and one each from Clackamas, Marion, Umatilla, Washington and Lane. The ages of the fatalities ranged from 62 to 91, and all seven had underlying conditions.
In other news from Friday’s report:
Vaccinations: A total of 7,994 doses of vaccine were administered, including 578 second doses. The injections raised the state's total number of doses administered to 74,914. To date, 252,350 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations: The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 451, 11 fewer than in Thursday’s report. There are 88 COVID-19 patients in intensive care beds, which is three fewer than in Thursday’s report.
Death toll: The fatality data continues to skew heavily toward older Oregonians. Just 15 of the 1,575 deaths have been individuals under 40 years old.
