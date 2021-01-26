Oregon adds 22 COVID-19-related deaths

There were 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, raising the state’s death toll to 1,904.

None of the deaths were Linn or Benton county residents. Washington County recorded the highest number of deaths, four, with Douglas, Klamath, Marion, Multnomah, Yamhill and Hood River at two apiece. Th fatalities ranged in age from 35 to 96, with 18 of the 22 having underlying medical conditions.

There also were 796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 139,355. This is the 10th day in a row in which Oregon has added less than 1,000 new cases.

Linn County reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 3,229 with 50 deaths and Benton County added 21 cases, bringing its total to 1,846 with 14 deaths.

Cases in other counties included: Baker, 1; Clackamas, 100; Clatsop, 11; Columbia, 8; Coos, 2; Crook, 8; Curry, 2; Deschutes, 70; Douglas, 20; Harney, 9; Hood River, 8; Jackson, 49; Jefferson, 1; Josephine, 14; Klamath, 19; Lake, 3; Lane, 50; Lincoln, 6; Malheur, 16; Marion, 61; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 195; Polk, 11; Sherman, 1; Tillamook, 2; Umatilla, 18; Union, 6; Wallowa, 1; Wasco, 2; Washington, 37; and Yamhill, 31.