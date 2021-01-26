Oregon adds 22 COVID-19-related deaths

There were 22 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon reported Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, raising the state’s death toll to 1,904.
None of the deaths were Linn or Benton county residents. Washington County recorded the highest number of deaths, four, with Douglas, Klamath, Marion, Multnomah, Yamhill and Hood River at two apiece. Th fatalities ranged in age from 35 to 96, with 18 of the 22 having underlying medical conditions.
There also were 796 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 139,355. This is the 10th day in a row in which Oregon has added less than 1,000 new cases.
Linn County reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 3,229 with 50 deaths and Benton County added 21 cases, bringing its total to 1,846 with 14 deaths.
Cases in other counties included: Baker, 1; Clackamas, 100; Clatsop, 11; Columbia, 8; Coos, 2; Crook, 8; Curry, 2; Deschutes, 70; Douglas, 20; Harney, 9; Hood River, 8; Jackson, 49; Jefferson, 1; Josephine, 14; Klamath, 19; Lake, 3; Lane, 50; Lincoln, 6; Malheur, 16; Marion, 61; Morrow, 1; Multnomah, 195; Polk, 11; Sherman, 1; Tillamook, 2; Umatilla, 18; Union, 6; Wallowa, 1; Wasco, 2; Washington, 37; and Yamhill, 31.
OHA reported that 17,422 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,178 doses were administered on Jan. 25 and 7,244 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 25.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 325,473 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 589,200 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 308, which is 12 fewer than on Monday. There are 70 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than Monday.
Tuesday, President Joseph Biden said the federal government is working toward purchasing 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 100 million from Pfizer and 100 million from Moderna. Biden said the goal is to vaccinate 300 million Americans by summer.
The Centers for Disease Control reported Tuesday that 23.5 million doses were administered and more than 3.4 million people have been fully vaccinated.
