Oregon adds 22 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday

Oregon reported 22 new COVID-19 deaths and 267 new cases Tuesday, an increase in both categories from Monday.

The state death toll now stands at 2,346 and Oregon's cumulative case total has now climbed to 160,050.

The state did not release detailed information on Tuesday about the latest fatalities, but based on data from the OHA website, it appears one of the deaths involved a Linn County resident.

Benton County added three new cases, bringing the county's cumulative total to 2,448 with 18 deaths. Linn County added five new cases, moving the county total to 3,679 with 58 deaths.

The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (28), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Marion (34), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).

The state did not provide updated vaccination information Tuesday, citing a multistate server outage in Oregon and “four other jurisdictions.”