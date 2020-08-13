You have permission to edit this article.
Oregon adds 294 COVID cases, including 9 in mid-valley

Oregon reported 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including nine in the mid-valley, bringing the state’s total to 22,300, the Oregon Health Authority announced.

The state also recorded eight additional fatalities attributed to the disease, raising Oregon’s death toll to 383 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There were five new cases of the respiratory infection in Benton County, which has now recorded a total of 181 cases and six deaths. Linn County added four new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 306 cases with 11 deaths.

One of the fatalities announced on Thursday was a 55-year-old man from Columbia County, according to OHA. It is not yet known if he had any underlying health conditions. The other seven ranged in age from 75 to 85, with three deaths in Multnomah County, two in Clackamas and one each in Malheur and Deschutes. Six of them are believed to have had underlying medical issues, while one case is still being checked.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 56,307 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the U.S. total to nearly 5.2 million. The CDC also announced 1,497 new deaths from the disease for a total of 165,148.

