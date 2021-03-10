Oregon adds 306 cases of COVID-19, 11 in mid-valley

Oregon added 306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths attributed to the disease, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday, raising the state’s cumulative case count to 158,291 and pushing Oregon’s death toll to 2,305.
The latest Oregonians to succumb to the disease were a 73-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on Feb. 28 and an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 15. Both died on Monday, and both reportedly had underlying health conditions.
Benton County added seven cases on Wednesday, raising its total since the start of the pandemic to 2,404 cases with 18 fatalities. Linn County, which added four cases, has a cumulative total of 3,643 cases with 57 deaths.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, 122 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 12 fewer than the day before, OHA reported. Some 22 patients were in intensive care, down nine from Tuesday.
Vaccinations
The state added 24,924 new doses to its COVID-19 vaccine registry on Wednesday, including 14,081 administered on Tuesday. Oregon has now given a little over 1.2 million first and second doses of vaccine out of 1.5 million doses received by the state.
According to OHA, 432,830 Oregonians are now fully vaccinated against the disease and another 335,907 residents have received the first of two shots.
In Benton County, 20,236 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, roughly 21.4% of the population. In Linn County, 20,435 people, or 16.1% of the population, have gotten at least one shot.
National numbers
The United States has now surpassed 29 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday. The national death toll now stands at 527,716, according to the CDC.
Mid-Valley outbreaks
There are two active outbreaks associated with congregate care facilities in the mid-valley, according to a weekly update released Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority. Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany has reported 13 cases involving residents, staff or members of their households or other close contacts, up one from a week earlier, while The Oaks at Lebanon has reported 10 cases, up from four.
A previously reported outbreak at Timberhill Place Retirement and Assisted Living in Corvallis was declared resolved. That case cluster involved four residents, staff, members of their households or other close contacts.
Outbreaks connected with congregate care facilities have accounted for 1,257 deaths attributed to COVID-19, more than half of the state’s pandemic death toll, and 13,525 cases of the disease, according to OHA.
Only one workplace outbreak in the mid-valley remains active. At the Target Distribution Center in Albany, 13 employees, members of their households or other close contacts have tested positive for COVID-19, OHA reported on Wednesday. An earlier case cluster involving 47 people connected with the facility was declared resolved in January.
Three previously reported workplace outbreaks in the mid-valley were added to the resolved list this week. Those flareups involved 16 cases connected with National Frozen Foods in Albany, six cases connected with the Linn County Jail and five connected with Willamette Veterinary Hospital in Corvallis. An earlier outbreak at National Frozen Foods was declared resolved in June after 41 people got sick.
Statewide, workplace outbreaks have accounted for 18,883 cases of COVID-19 and 98 deaths. OHA does not identify businesses connected with COVID fatalities by name, citing concerns about patient privacy.
A half-dozen outbreaks at mid-valley schools were declared resolved on Wednesday. According to OHA, there are no longer any active cases of COVID-19 among students, staff or volunteers at Central Valley Christian School in Tangent, Jaguar Elementary in Corvallis, Centennial Elementary in Scio, North Albany Middle School, West Albany High School or Lafayette Elementary in Albany.
An outbreak at Sweet Home Junior High, where one student and two staff members or volunteers have tested positive, is still considered active.
