Oregon adds 306 cases of COVID-19, 11 in mid-valley

Oregon added 306 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths attributed to the disease, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Wednesday, raising the state’s cumulative case count to 158,291 and pushing Oregon’s death toll to 2,305.

The latest Oregonians to succumb to the disease were a 73-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on Feb. 28 and an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 15. Both died on Monday, and both reportedly had underlying health conditions.

Benton County added seven cases on Wednesday, raising its total since the start of the pandemic to 2,404 cases with 18 fatalities. Linn County, which added four cases, has a cumulative total of 3,643 cases with 57 deaths.

Hospitalizations

Statewide, 122 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 12 fewer than the day before, OHA reported. Some 22 patients were in intensive care, down nine from Tuesday.

Vaccinations

The state added 24,924 new doses to its COVID-19 vaccine registry on Wednesday, including 14,081 administered on Tuesday. Oregon has now given a little over 1.2 million first and second doses of vaccine out of 1.5 million doses received by the state.