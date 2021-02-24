Oregon adds 32 COVID deaths, including one in Linn County

Oregon added 32 more fatalities related to COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,194.
OHA did not immediately release details on the latest reported deaths, but data on the agency’s website made it appear that one of the fatalities was in Linn County. The agency does not release the names of people who have died from COVID-19, citing privacy concerns.
The state reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing Oregon’s cumulative total to 154,062 cases since the pandemic began.
Continuing a recent trend, Benton County outpaced its neighbor to the east with 22 new cases to Linn’s six. Benton has now recorded 2,303 cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths from the disease to 3,549 cases and 56 deaths in Linn.
Vaccinations
Some 22,406 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Wednesday, including 14,502 shots given on Tuesday. The state has administered 858,481 first and second doses of the vaccine and has received a little over 1.1 million doses. According to OHA, 294,725 Oregonians are now fully vaccinated.
In Benton County, 14,499 residents, or 15.4% of the population, have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Linn County, the number is 13,516 or 10.7%.
Hospitalizations
Some 162 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Wednesday, three fewer than the day before, OHA reported. A total of 46 were in intensive care, two more than Tuesday.
National numbers
More than 28.1 million COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. The national death toll from the disease stands at 503,311.
Mid-valley outbreaks
In a weekly update released Wednesday, OHA reported outbreaks of COVID-19 involving residents, staff, household members or other close contacts at three congregate care facilities in the mid-valley. Previously reported outbreaks continued at Quail Run Assisted Living in Albany, which is associated with 12 cases, and Timberhill Place Retirement and Assisted Living in Corvallis, which is associated with four cases. A new outbreak involving four cases was reported at The Oaks at Lebanon.
To date, 13,169 cases and 1,185 deaths have been associated with congregate care facilities in Oregon, according to OHA. The agency does not report deaths associated with specific facilities, citing privacy concerns.
Several mid-valley workplace outbreaks, with cases involving employees, household members or other close contacts, continued last week. National Frozen Foods in Albany is currently the largest, with 16 reported cases. An earlier outbreak at the plant was declared resolved in June after 41 people got sick. Samaritan Albany General Hospital has 15 cases, the Linn County Jail has six and Willamette Veterinary Hospital in Corvallis has five.
A new outbreak was reported last week at the Target Distribution Center in Albany, which is associated with five cases. It was the second outbreak connected with the facility. An earlier case cluster that sickened 47 employees, household members or other close contacts was declared resolved in January.
So far, 18,123 cases and 94 deaths have been associated with workplace outbreaks in Oregon. OHA does not identify specific workplaces connected with COVID-19 deaths, citing concerns about privacy.
Outbreaks continued at seven K-12 schools offering in-person instruction in Linn and Benton counties.
Three cases involving students, staff or volunteers have been reported at Sweet Home Junior High and at Tangent’s Central Valley Christian School; two at Lafayette Elementary School in Albany; and one apiece at West Albany High School, North Albany Middle School, Centennial Elementary in Scio and Jaguar Elementary in Corvallis.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.