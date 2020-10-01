Oregon adds 363 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 in mid-valley

Oregon had 363 new confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including four in Benton County and 16 in Linn, the Oregon Health Authority announced.

The latest tally brings the state’s case count to 33,862 since the coronavirus pandemic began. OHA also announced one new fatality from COVID-19, a 44-year-old Klamath County man who had underlying health conditions, bringing the state’s death toll to 560.

There have now been 333 cases of the disease and six deaths attributed to it in Benton County, while Linn has recorded 548 cases and 13 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 99 cases have been reported among students, faculty and staff members affiliated with Oregon State University’s Corvallis campus, according to OSU’s website.

The mid-valley has two ongoing workplace outbreaks, both in Linn County, according to OHA. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon has had eight cases of COVID-19, with the most recent dating from Sept. 19. Freres Lumber in Lyons has had six cases, with the onset of the most recent coming on Sept. 14.

Both employers were listed as having five cases in last week’s OHA report. A workplace outbreak is considered resolved when 28 days have passed since the onset of the most recent case associated with the worksite.