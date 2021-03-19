Oregon adds 4 deaths and 381 new COVID cases

Oregon has added four new coronavirus deaths and 381 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
Two of the new deaths involved Marion County residents, an 80-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman. The other two Oregon fatalities involved a 66-year-old Clatsop County man and an 89-year-old Wasco County man. The state’s death toll, according to the Oregon Health Authority, is up to 2,357.
Eighteen of the new cases were in Benton County, with 10 coming from Linn County. Benton now has 2,470 cases and 18 deaths, while Linn is at 3,696 cases and 59 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
In other highlights from Friday’s report:
Vaccinations: Oregon has added 39,348 new doses of vaccine to its registry. Statewide, Oregon has administered 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Benton County has administered 24,690 total doses, or 2,617 per 10,000 residents, with Linn at 24,180 doses (1,910.7 per 10,000).
Hospitalizations: There are 115 COVID patients in Oregon hospitals, one less than in Thursday’s report. A total of 30 of those patients are in intensive care, eight less than in the Thursday OHA report.
National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the U.S. has a total of 29,480,832 cases and 536,734 deaths. A total of 59,174 new cases and 1,517 new deaths were reported Friday.
