 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oregon adds 484 COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, including Linn County woman
0 comments
alert

Oregon adds 484 COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths, including Linn County woman

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 23
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Oregon added four new COVID-19 deaths and more than 480 cases, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday.

Among the deaths was a Linn County woman, 71, who died May 13 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Officials are still working to determine if the woman had an underlying condition.

Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Tuesday from  OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

New cases Oregon: 484

Total cases Oregon: 196,390

New cases Linn County: 25

Total cases Linn County: 5,065

New cases Benton County: 1

Total cases Benton County: 3,139

New cases U.S: 19,483

Total cases U.S.: 32,795,780

New deaths Oregon: 4

Total deaths Oregon: 2,594

New deaths Linn County: 1

Total deaths Linn County: 69

New deaths Benton County: 0

Total deaths Benton County: 20

New deaths U.S.: 518

Total deaths U.S.: 583,596

New vaccinations Oregon: 19,088

Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,589,416

Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,620,407

Hospitalizations Oregon: 354 (up 12 from Monday)

ICU beds Oregon: 82 (up one from Monday)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Arab Americans want more than ceasefire

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News