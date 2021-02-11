Oregon adds 621 COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 621 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The state has registered 149,082 cases and 2,056 deaths since reporting on the pandemic began.

Locally, Benton County reported 35 cases and Linn County reported 23.

Also on Thursday, OHA announced it would begin reporting the number of people diagnosed with one of the three major COVID-19 variants, labeled Brazillian, South African and UK. To date, Oregon has seen four cases of the UK strain.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time,” the department said, noting that most variants do not change how the virus behaves, though the CDC has stated the UK variant seems to be more contagious.

Thursday’s report follows Wednesday’s announcement that the state saw a 15% decrease in COVID-19 cases over the prior week and on Thursday, OHA announced hospitalizations had fallen again. There were a reported 209 people hospitalized with the virus which was described as two fewer people than the day before. Fifty patients are currently in the ICU, a decrease of three patients from the previous day.

Vaccination numbers continue to climb according to OHA, which reported a cumulative total of 623,909 shots administered as of Thursday of the 884,175 doses delivered around the state.