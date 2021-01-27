Oregon adds 731 COVID cases, 20 deaths

COVID-19 case counts in Oregon continued to trend lower on Wednesday, when the Oregon Health Authority reported 731 new confirmed or presumptive cases of the disease, including eight in Benton County and 21 in Linn.

It was the 11th straight day that the state recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases.

OHA also announced 20 new fatalities from the disease, raising the state’s death toll to 1,924. The agency has stopped providing details about individual deaths by county, but cumulative totals for the mid-valley did not rise on Wednesday.

Benton County has now logged 1,855 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Linn County has recorded a cumulative total of 3,250 cases and 50 deaths.

The state has administered 340,369 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has received a total of 600,875 doses. In Benton County, 6,336 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine for a vaccination rate of 671.5 per 10,000 population. Some 6,549 Linn County residents have been vaccinated, a rate of 517.5 per 10,000, OHA reported.

Statewide, 302 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, down six from the day before, while the number of COVID patients in intensive care rose by four to 74, OHA said.