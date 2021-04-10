 Skip to main content
Oregon adds 761 new COVID cases, most in months
Oregon adds 761 new COVID cases, most in months

A health worker demonstrates how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient March 8 at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome's Termini central station.

Oregon reported 761 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That’s the largest single-day caseload in months, since the January spike when Oregon reported 1,000 or more cases each day for several weeks.

Oregon’s statewide caseload now sits at just over 170,000. There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19, part of a continuing trend of decreased fatalities. The state’s death toll remains at 2,440.

The number of Oregonians hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by 12, to a total of 170. Of those, 46 are patients in ICU beds, an increase of seven from the previous day’s report.

Linn County added 17 new confirmed or presumptive cases, bringing its total cumulative caseload to 3,998. Benton County added nine new cases, bringing its total to 2,646. With no new deaths across the state, Benton County’s cumulative death toll remains at 18, while Linn County’s sits at 61.

Nationally, there were 940 new deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with an increase of about 76,000 new cases from the previous day’s report. The number of deaths nationwide from COVID now sits at just over 557,000.

On the vaccination front, OHA reported that just under 55,000 were added to the state’s immunization registry. Of this total, about 30,000 were administered on Friday, with the remainder administered on previous days and just now entered into the registry. The seven-day running average of vaccines administered in Oregon is at 37,239 doses per day.

About 179 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationally, out of an inventory of 233.5 million. The number of Americans who are fully vaccinated sits at 68.2 million, or just over 20 percent of the total population.

