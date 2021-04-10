Oregon adds 761 new COVID cases, most in months

Oregon reported 761 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That’s the largest single-day caseload in months, since the January spike when Oregon reported 1,000 or more cases each day for several weeks.

Oregon’s statewide caseload now sits at just over 170,000. There were no new deaths associated with COVID-19, part of a continuing trend of decreased fatalities. The state’s death toll remains at 2,440.

The number of Oregonians hospitalized due to COVID-19 increased by 12, to a total of 170. Of those, 46 are patients in ICU beds, an increase of seven from the previous day’s report.

Linn County added 17 new confirmed or presumptive cases, bringing its total cumulative caseload to 3,998. Benton County added nine new cases, bringing its total to 2,646. With no new deaths across the state, Benton County’s cumulative death toll remains at 18, while Linn County’s sits at 61.

Nationally, there were 940 new deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with an increase of about 76,000 new cases from the previous day’s report. The number of deaths nationwide from COVID now sits at just over 557,000.

