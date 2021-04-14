Oregon adds 816 COVID cases, 48 in mid-valley

Vaccinations: On average, Oregon is now administering almost 38,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day and has given just under 2.4 million total doses, OHA reported. Nearly 1.5 million Oregonians have received at least one shot, and 945,453 residents are fully vaccinated.

Here in the mid-valley, 40,374 Benton County residents have gotten at least one jab while 26,130 are fully immunized. Some 36,508 Linn County residents have received at least one dose, and 25,286 have completed the vaccine course.

National numbers: The United States has now recorded nearly 31.2 million COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic and 560,576 deaths from the disease, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mid-valley outbreaks: There are a number of active outbreaks associated with congregate care facilities, worksites and schools in the Linn and Benton counties area.

For the second straight week, an outbreak at The Oaks at Lebanon senior living facility held steady at 13 cases involving residents, staff or their close contacts, OHA reported in its weekly outbreak report, released on Wednesday.