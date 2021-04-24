Oregon adds 830 new COVID cases, 8 deaths

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

There was big news on the vaccination front as federal regulators lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines after a study found that the risks were minimal. Use of the vaccine was paused on April 13 after six U.S. women developed a rare blood clotting disorder known as thrombosis thrombocytopenia syndrome.

A federal study determined that the risk of TTS was highest among women under the age of 50, though still minimal – about seven cases per 1 million vaccines. The risks of TTS in men and older women were determined to be miniscule. At that level of vaccination, however, the J&J vaccine is estimated to prevent more than 650 hospitalizations and 12 deaths, according to the study.

Therefore, officials are saying the risks of blood clots are outweighed by the benefit to flattening the curve of new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

“Today’s federal actions are encouraging news as we confront the latest surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths,” said Oregon’s state health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger. “This thorough scientific review found that the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson outweigh the risks. And the prompt and rigorous safety examination can give us all confidence that adverse events are carefully scrutinized.”