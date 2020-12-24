Oregon adds 871 cases of COVID-19, 42 in mid-valley

Oregon recorded 871 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 42 in the mid-valley, bringing the cumulative total to 106,821 infections, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday.

Nine of the new cases were in Benton County, which has now logged 1,254 cases and 11 deaths from the disease. Linn County added 33 new cases, bringing its total to 2,463 cases and 32 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Statewide, 12 new virus-related fatalities were announced on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 1,415.

The dead ranged in age from 55 to 92. Multnomah and Marion counties had two deaths apiece, with one each in Clackamas, Clatsop, Hood River, Jackson, Klamath, Malheur, Umatilla and Yamhill counties.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 221,408 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, pushing the cumulative total to more than 18.6 million. The country also added 3,362 deaths for a total of 328,458.