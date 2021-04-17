Oregon adds 888 new COVID cases, three deaths

Oregon recorded 888 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Oregon’s total cumulative caseload now sits at about 175,000, while the cumulative death total is 2,460.

Of those new cases, Benton County added seven, bringing the county’s total cumulative cases to 2,732. Linn County added 37 new or presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing that county’s cumulative total to 4,142. There were no new deaths reported in either county.

The three new deaths associated with COVID-19 in Oregon were a 66-year-old Multnomah County man, a 68-year-old Multnomah County man, and a 58-year-old Yamhill County man.

More than 44,000 vaccines were administered over the last two days, according to OHA. To date, Oregon has administered nearly 1.3 million vaccines. Just over 71,000 vaccines have been administered in Benton County, while Linn County has given out about 64,000.

Nationally, there were more than 76,000 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The nation’s total caseload now sits at about 31.3 million. There were 901 new deaths attributed to COVID, bringing the national cumulative death toll to 563,216.

About 206 million vaccines have been administered nationwide, out of a total vaccine inventory of about 264.5 million. That amounts to 39 percent of the total population receiving at least one dose, while about 25 percent are considered fully vaccinated.

