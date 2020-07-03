Oregon adds COVID-19 344 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The mid-valley added 45 cases of COVID-19 between Benton and Linn County in the last three weeks.

Between June 18 and July 1, Linn County added 28 cases bringing its total caseload to 156. In the same time period, Benton saw an increase of 17 cases, bringing its total to 91.

On Friday, the state saw its second straight day of new cases surpass 300, marking nearly 9,000 cases statewide.