Oregon adds three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths

Oregon added 365 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 159,392, according to the Oregon Health Authority. There are three new deaths from the disease, none of which occurred in Benton or Linn County. The state death total is now 2,322.

Oregon’s three newest COVID-19 deaths were all from people who were older than 65, including individuals in Multnomah, Clackamas and Lane counties. Two of them had underlying health conditions, and authorities are still confirming whether the third also had underlying health problems.

Linn County added five new confirmed or presumptive cases to its total, while Benton County added two cases. Linn County’s case total now sits at 3,658, and Benton County’s total sits at 2,430. Neither county has had any new confirmed deaths this week. Linn County has had 57 deaths from COVID-19, while Benton has had 18.

Nationally, confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 increased by just over 63,000, bringing the total caseload in the U.S. to just under 29.2 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Total nationwide deaths increased by about 1,400, bringing the count up to 530,693 deaths.