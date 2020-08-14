Oregon adds two deaths, 323 virus cases

Oregon has added two new deaths to its coronavirus toll, bringing the state’s count to 385.
The deaths were a 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive July 25 and died Aug. 12 and an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 12. Both individuals had underlying medical conditions, said the Friday report of the Oregon Health Authority.
The death was just the fourth in Lane, which is the state’s fourth most populous county behind Multnomah (101 deaths), Washington (27 deaths) and Clackamas (49).
The OHA report also reported 323 new confirmed and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19 like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.
Linn County added nine new cases, bringing its total to 315 (with 11 deaths). Benton County added two new cases, bringing its total to 182 cases and six deaths.
The new cases are in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (7), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Coos (2), Deschutes (6), Hood River (8), Jackson (23), Jefferson (4), Josephine (6), Lane (4), Lincoln (3), Malheur (18), Marion (49), Morrow (10), Multnomah (52), Polk (13), Umatilla (37), Wasco (2), Washington (25), and Yamhill (21).
The state report also noted an outbreak of 22 cases of COVID-19 at Columbia Basin Onion in Umatilla County. The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started Aug, 1, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. State and county public health officials are working with the company to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.
Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority have issued revised guidance requiring face coverings or face shields for employees in private office spaces, in addition to public office spaces. The guidance requires face coverings in public and private building hallways, bathrooms, elevators, lobbies, break rooms, and other common spaces, unless employees are at individual work spaces or in meeting rooms where 6 feet of distance from other people can be maintained.
The revised guidance also provides an exception for face coverings, allowing for the brief removal of face coverings in situations where someone’s identity needs to be confirmed for visual comparison, such as interactions in banks or with law enforcement.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.