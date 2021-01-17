Oregon administers 200,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Oregon administered its 200,000th COVID-19 vaccine this weekend — and has given out nearly 108,000 doses in the last week — according to Oregon Health Authority data.

The agency reported that 12,781 vaccine doses were given out on Saturday, and the state is meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of 12,000 vaccinations per day.

Oregon has now administered 204,874 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the OHA. That’s more than double the 97,010 jabs tallied as of a week ago.

To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

The state also announced 799 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one new death — a 74-year-old Jackson County woman who had underlying health conditions.

Benton County had 12 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and Linn County seven.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,800 and the state has had 133,205 instances of the disease during the pandemic.

Linn County has had 46 COVID-19 deaths and 3,108 cases since March, while Benton County has had 14 deaths and 1,695 cases during the pandemic, according to OHA data.