Oregon AG: Investment manager loots millions from PERS

At Talmage's suggestion, PERS became one of three anchor investors in this new fund, per the suit, which then attracted another $55 million from an unidentified overseas insurance company and a private company pension. These new investors could be charged much higher fees than the 0.50% Shugrue's company got from PERS annually, according to the litigation.

That when the chicanery began, state lawyers say.

First, Shugrue sent a memo to PERS saying it would be in the pension's "best interest" to sell the mortgage of the posh Inn of Chicago to his new investment fund at 50% of its face value, according to the litigation. Talmage, the state attorneys say, had gotten a peek at the hotel's books, and therefore knew its true value, because they were servicing the mortgage through a side deal.

But the mortgage, which had been split into three collateralized debt obligations known as CDOs, was contractually required to be auctioned off, not sold, per the suit.

"Talmage misled the CDO trustee to convince it that (the investment fund) had won a competitive auction process when, in reality, none had occurred," according to the lawsuit. "Talmage simply fabricated competing bids."