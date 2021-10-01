Oregon State University researchers found that the total value of the Oregon agriculture, fiber and food sector exceeds $42 billion. They also found that more than 2,000 farms were established in Oregon in recent years.

Researchers in the OSU College of Agricultural Sciences and Extension Service conduct the economic analysis report every five to six years in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture. In addition to agriculture, food and fiber, this latest report includes information on hemp, recreational marijuana and the impact that wildfires and COVID-19 had on farms.

“The report provides a snapshot of where the Oregon agriculture, food and fiber sector stands,” said Jeff Reimer, a professor of applied economics and one of the authors of the report. “We’re able to do this analysis that shows linkages that wouldn’t be apparent if you were just looking at statistics about the economy.”

Key findings

The number of small and large farms increased since the last report, but mid-sized farms decreased

The agriculture, food and fiber industry makes up 9.1% of Oregon’s economy and 371,300 jobs

Agricultural exports increased 25% since 2015