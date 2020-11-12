Oregon breaks daily COVID mark with 1,122 new cases

The Oregon Health Authority on Thursday announced 1,122 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, a single-day record that included 20 cases in Benton County and eight in Linn.
Benton County has now had 568 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths attributed to the disease, while Linn has had 1,039 cases and 17 deaths.
Oregon has now logged 53,779 cases since the pandemic began. OHA also reported four COVID-related deaths on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 746. The latest fatalities included a 62-year-old Lane County man, a 93-year-old Clackamas County man and a 95-year-old Marion County man, all with underlying health conditions. In the fourth case, a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County, it’s not yet clear whether underlying conditions were present.
This marks the third week in a row that the state has seen a record high daily case count, OHA noted in a news release. The agency also said that 5,177 new cases were recorded during the week of Nov. 2-8, up 46% from the previous weekly total of 3,542, with 42 deaths, up from 37 the week before. The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,307 for the week, with the positivity rate up sharply to 11.9%.
State health officials continue to point to social gatherings as one of the main factors driving a recent surge in new cases. According to OHA, at least five Halloween events contributed to last week’s caseload, from small get-togethers to one party with more than 100 people in attendance.
The agency once again urged Oregonians to be diligent about taking precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including:
• Limit social gatherings to your household or no more than six people if the gathering includes people from outside your household.
• Reduce the frequency of social gatherings.
Support Local Journalism
• Keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.
In the mid-valley, outbreaks continued at three Linn County congregate care facilities, according to the latest weekly report from OHA.
Cases surged last week from 18 to 31 at Bridgecreek Memory Care in Lebanon. The facility has also seen one death attributed to COVID-19. Regency Pacific Long Term Care in Albany now has five cases, up from one the week before. The Mennonite Home in Albany held steady at seven cases but also reported one death.
OHA disclosed two new workplace outbreaks in the mid-valley, one at Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany and the other at Miller Timber in Philomath, with both reporting five cases among workers or household members.
Active outbreaks continued at Georgia-Pacific’s tissue plant in Halsey, which held steady at 36 cases; Freres Lumber in Lyons, which held steady at 19; the Target Distribution Center in Albany, which added one case for a total of eight; and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, which went from five to six.
One workplace outbreak came off the active list this week. Eagle Veneer in Halsey, which logged 19 cases of COVID-19, was moved to the resolved category after going more than 28 days without any new cases.
OHA does not report COVID-19 deaths by workplace.
An active outbreak continued at Punkin Seed Preschool in Lebanon, which has been associated with two cases.
And there are two schools in Lebanon — Riverview and Hamilton Creek — that have each reported one recent case involving a staff member or volunteer.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 143,408 new COVID-19 cases and 1,479 new deaths from the disease. The United States has now recorded more than 10.4 million cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 242,548 fatalities.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.