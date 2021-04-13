Oregon budget hearings start this week. Here's how to participate.

(Eugene, Corvallis, south and central coastal areas)

CD5: Saturday, April 24 at 1 p.m.

(Salem, north central coast, most of Tillamook County plus some Portland suburbs).

How do I find my congressional district: Go to www.oregonlegislature.gov/findyourlegislator/leg-districts.html or call your county clerk's office.

What's in the budget: The hearing covers the 2021-22 state budget, which would go into effect July 1. The budget will be in Senate Bill 5555, which currently is a mostly blank framework.

An overview of the committee's plans are at bit.ly/ORbudget.

Senate Bill 5555 as it now looks: bit.ly/SB5555

How to watch: The hearings will be streamed live, and available for later viewing, at bit.ly/ORbudgetlive.

How to testify: Written testimony can be submitted at any time, but for specific regional issues, will be taken up to 24 hours before a hearing.