Oregon caseload back to trending higher

After a steady trickle of lower daily case counts, the new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 have returned to numbers above 1,000.

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,682 new confirmed and presumptive cases across the state, including 22 in Benton County and 56 in Linn County.

Friday’s report shows 1,446 new cases, including 20 in Benton and 39 in Linn. Benton now has 1,369 cases and 11 deaths. Linn has recorded 2,686 cases and 32 fatalities. Oregon has experienced a total of 115,339 cases.

OHA also reported nine more deaths from the disease on Thursday and 13 more on Friday, raising the state's death toll to 1,490. The dead ranged in age from 55 to 99. None was from Linn County or Benton County. In seventeen of the fatalities state officials noted the presence of underlying medical conditions. In the other five confirmation still was pending.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.

Here is a look at other updates from the Thursday and Friday reports (we are noting the Thursday report because we did not publish a Friday edition):