Oregon cases above 500 for first time in a month

Oregon has added 505 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases and three new deaths.

The case total marks the first time the state has been above 500 since Feb. 25. The state has not exceeded 1,000 new cases since Jan. 16. Oregon now has 163,295 cases.

The three new deaths were a 74-year-old woman in Coos County, an 81-year-old man in Lane County and a 76-year-old man in Douglas County. Underlying medical conditions are still being analyzed in the Douglas case, with underlying conditions confirmed in the other two fatalities. Oregon has recorded 2,373 coronavirus deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Benton County reported 14 new cases and now has 2,534, including 18 deaths. There were 11 new Linn County positives for a total of 3,779 and 59 deaths.

The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (3), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).