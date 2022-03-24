 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oregon Charter Academy to offer information sessions

  • 0

To kick-start the enrollment process, Oregon Charter Academy, headquartered in Mill City, is offering public information sessions to accommodate increased interest in online schooling options.

Free to Oregon K-12 students, Oregon Charter Academy is a public charter school that has been operating virtually for 17 years. The sessions will take place now through September.

“The pandemic has piqued everyone’s interest, and possible dismay, about online schooling options,” Laura Dillon, ORCA family support specialist, said in a statement. “With 17 years of experience in educating online, we didn’t miss a beat when the pandemic happened. Attendees will see that successful online schools are possible with a proven system and experience.”

Sessions are scheduled for:

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Dakota hotel staff quit in protest after owner bans Native Americans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News