Oregon Charter Academy to offer information sessions

To kick-start the enrollment process, Oregon Charter Academy, headquartered in Mill City, is offering public information sessions to accommodate increased interest in online schooling options.

Free to Oregon K-12 students, Oregon Charter Academy is a public charter school that has been operating virtually for 17 years. The sessions will take place now through September.

“The pandemic has piqued everyone’s interest, and possible dismay, about online schooling options,” Laura Dillon, ORCA family support specialist, said in a statement. “With 17 years of experience in educating online, we didn’t miss a beat when the pandemic happened. Attendees will see that successful online schools are possible with a proven system and experience.”