Oregon City man indicted in Benton County rape case

A 20-year-old Oregon City man is facing felony charges of rape and other sex crimes in a Benton County case.

Shawntae Laray Harris was arraigned Monday in Benton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, plus two counts of second-degree sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Three of the charges are Measure 11 offenses, with the most serious carrying mandatory minimum sentences of eight years and four months in prison in the event of conviction.

According to a grand jury indictment filed in the case, the charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on May 26 in Benton County involving a female victim who was mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.

Harris was arrested on Sunday by Corvallis police, according to jail records.

Defense attorney Mike Flinn has been tentatively appointed to represent Harris, who was being held on $50,000 bail in the Benton County Jail. Flinn declined to comment on the charges.

Senior Benton County Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko is prosecuting the case.

Harris’ next court appearance is a status hearing set for March 5 before Judge Locke Williams.

