Oregon counties and communities receive $4.26 billion in stimulus bill

Biden hailed the legislation as generating "economic growth for the entire nation."

"It focuses on rebuilding the backbone of this country — working families, the middle class, the people who built this country," he said.

Oregon's two Democratic senators, Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, voted for the bill. Three of the state's five House members — all Democrats — voted for the bill: Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio and Earl Blumenauer.

Critics of the bill said it the price tag was too large and that much of the spending wasn't targeted at issues created by the COVID-19 crisis.

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, was among the Republicans in the House opposing the bill.

U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, D-Canby, was one of two Democrats to oppose the bill. He said he was angry that members of Congress were not allowed to offer amendments of their own during the House vote. He also believed the bill could be unfair to small business owners.

In an interview with KGW television in Portland, he took a swipe at Democrats who said he wasn't representing their interests.

"You want someone that's going to be a party hack, elect somebody else, Schrader said. "You want someone that's going to represent the fifth congressional district of Oregon and my great state, you elect me."