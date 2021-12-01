Oregon COVID-19 cases down but deaths up

Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday, Dec. 1 that daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are decreasing, but the number of deaths is climbing.

Linn County on Wednesday added 72 virus cases for a total of 14,704. Benton County had nine new cases, bringing its total to 6,111. With no new local deaths, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 179 in Linn County and 38 in Benton County.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 25 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, making the state’s total 5,186. OHA data showed 1,111 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, for a state total of 392,197 so far.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 404 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 92 occupying intensive care unit beds. There were 48 patients on ventilators as of Tuesday. There are 49 available adult ICU beds in the state, a 7% availability, and 270 available adult non-ICU beds, also a 7% availability.

The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has three (3%) adult ICU beds available and eight (1%) adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 25,659 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 2.95 million people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 2.66 million people have completed a coronavirus vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 12,208 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 119,604 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 48.4 million. There were 1,610 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 780,131.

