Oregon COVID-19 cases increase by 21 percent in past week; one new case in Benton County

Statewide, there have been 48,964 tests with 46,653 negative results. Benton County has 805 negative tests and Linn County 1,575.

The United States has 50,439 deaths from COVID-19 and 895,766 cases of the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.

The numbers of COVID-19 cases may need a bit of a disclaimer, however.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and the United States may be artificially low due to a few factors, including a lack of widespread testing, public health officials have said.

People also can have COVID-19 without showing significant signs of the disease and can spread the illness while they are asymptomatic.

Through March 29, Oregon had tested a total of 11,426 people. In the following four weeks, the state tested roughly 37,500 people.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.