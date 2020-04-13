Oregon COVID-19 death toll rises to 53
  • Updated
Lebanon nurse Dustin Gerig cleans up equipment after checking a patient for COVID-19.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

One more COVID-19 death and 57 new cases of the disease have been reported in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Monday.

A 66-year-old Washington County woman died Sunday at a Portland hospital, becoming the state’s 53rd fatality from the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, OHA reported.

None of the new cases was in the mid-valley.

Altogether, 1,584 Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic began, with another 29,537 testing negative.

Linn County has had 52 cases and four deaths, while Benton has had 23 cases and two fatalities.

Nationally there have been 554,849 cases of COVID-19 and 21,942 deaths, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Public health officials are not releasing the names of individuals who test positive for the disease because of privacy restrictions and out of concern that disclosing names could discourage people who may be infected from getting tested or seeking medical help.

Instead of publicizing the names of infected individuals, public health workers interview them to determine who else may have been exposed to the virus and contact those people about getting tested and taking protective measures.

In general, people diagnosed with COVID-19 are instructed to self-isolate until they are symptom-free for at least 72 hours. People with severe cases are treated in a hospital setting.

