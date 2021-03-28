Oregon COVID-19 hospitalizations edge higher

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit stays edged higher in the Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 update for Sunday, but those remained far below levels seen in December and January.
Oregon has 143 people hospitalized across the state with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, which is 25 more than Saturday. Also on Sunday, 32 patients were in ICU beds, which is 10 more than Saturday.
To keep things in perspective, in early and mid-December, the state regularly had more than 500 people hospitalized and more than 100 residents in ICUs.
The OHA announced 253 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with five of those cases in Linn County and four in Benton County.
Oregon’s death toll remained unchanged at 2,375.
The state has had 163,952 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Linn County has had 60 COVID-19 deaths and 3,786 cases of the disease since March 2020, while Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,548 cases.
During the past week, Linn County added one new death and 52 COVID-19 cases, while Benton County added 49 cases.
Benton County has not recorded a COVID-19 death in more than three weeks.
Oregon added 12 COVID-19 deaths and 2,421 cases of the illness in the last seven days.
The OHA also reported on Sunday that 28,722 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a total of 858,095 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 820,414 first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine and 38,937 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Other cases were reported from the following Oregon counties in Sunday’s daily update: Baker (2); Clackamas (31); Columbia (7); Coos (7); Deschutes (10); Douglas (12); Grant (1); Jackson (17); Jefferson (3); Josephine (12); Klamath (14); Lane (19); Lincoln (1); Malheur (1); Marion (17); Multnomah (38); Polk (2); Tillamook (2); Union (3); Wasco (1); Washington (34); and Yamhill (10).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
The United States has had 546.144 COVID-19 deaths and more than 30 million cases of the illness during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.
