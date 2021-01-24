Oregon COVID cases, hospitalizations remain down

The Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 update seemed to carry a bit of good news on Sunday. The agency announced 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the eighth day in a row where new cases in the state were fewer than 1,000.
Hospitalizations and intensive care unit placements for the illness continue to drop from December levels, and the OHA also announced that Oregon has now administered more than 300,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
The pace of vaccinations was slightly slower than the previous week, however.
Three new deaths were reported by the OHA on Sunday, none of them from the mid-Willamette Valley, bringing Oregon’s coronavirus pandemic death toll to 1,880.
Linn County had 18 new cases in Sunday’s report, while Benton County had three instances of the illness.
During the pandemic, Linn County has had 49 COVID-19 deaths and 3,212 cases, while Benton County has had 14 deaths and 1,820 cases.
Oregon has had 138,168 COVID-19 cases since March.
In the past week, Linn County has added three COVID-19 deaths and 104 cases, while Benton County saw no new deaths and 125 more cases.
Oregon overall reported 80 more deaths and nearly 5,000 more cases in the last seven days.
COVID-19 deaths are notably down from the week ending Dec. 17, when Linn County alone had 10 deaths announced, Benton County added two and the entire state had 195, OHA figures indicate.
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations in Oregon climbed to 300,662 on Sunday, after 14,755 new doses were added to the state registry, according to OHA data. That’s roughly 96,000 jabs in the arm in the last week. The previous week, however, Oregon administered nearly 108,000 vaccine doses, the OHA reported.
As of Sunday, 492,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 310 on Sunday, the same as on Saturday. Of those, 80 were in intensive care unit beds, three fewer than yesterday.
Hospitalization and ICU figures, in general, have declined since December and early January. For example, about a month ago, on Dec. 20, the OHA announced that there were 530 patients hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, and 121 were in ICUs.
Other Oregon counties reporting COVID-19 cases on Sunday were: Clackamas (49); Coos (26); Crook (9); Curry (1); Deschutes (31); Douglas (14); Harney (1); Hood River (9); Jackson (47); Jefferson (4); Josephine (20); Klamath (26); Lake (5); Lane (49); Lincoln (6); Malheur (3); Marion (72); Morrow (3); Multnomah (78); Polk (18); Tillamook (1); Umatilla (16); Union (5); Wasco (2); Washington (59); and Yamhill (7).
Of the three deaths reported by the OHA reported on Sunday, two had underlying health conditions. They were a 66-year-old Douglas County man (presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed), a 90-year-old Jackson County woman and a 58-year-old Marion County man.
The United States has had 416,010 COVID-19 deaths and 24.9 million cases during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.